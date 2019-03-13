Hasan for keeping student politics in hands of students

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today urged BNP and Jatiya Oikyafront to keep student politics in the hands of students.

“I would like to tell BNP and Jatiya Oikyafront to keep students politics in the hands of students … Don’t bring students politics in the national politics,” he said at a discussion at the auditorium of Institution of Diploma Engineers’ Bangladesh (IDEB) here.

Bangabandhu Diploma Engineers Parishad (BDEP) organized the discussion marking the 99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Independence Day with its chief advisor and former home minister Dr Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir in the chair.

Hasan, also the publicity and publication secretary of the ruling Awami League, said BNP and Oikyafront are out to fish in the troubled water centering the DUCSU polls.

He said this is a positive side of the DUCSU polls that elections were held after over 28 years. “Student leaders will be created through the polls. And this is a positive side for the students politics,” he added.

He said BNP and Oikyafront were trying to create an issue centering the polls. “The politics of BNP is now confined to press conferences. They are holding press conferences every morning and afternoon,” he added.

The minister said no one could find the existence of Chhatra Dal in the DUCSU polls. They were missing in the polls, he added.

Hasan said the united efforts by the leftists and the rightists could not resist the victory of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in the DUCSU polls.

“The victory of the candidates from other panels or independent one, who boycotted the polls, proved that they have failed actually… Chhatra League achieved the victory,” he said

Hasan said, “The polls were held after about 28 years. You know that the female students were assaulted during every polls of the university in the past. But this time, such type of incidents did not happen. Every party including the leftists, the rightists and the quota reformists took part in the polls,” he added.

Referring to the country’s ongoing development, the minister said Bangabandhu liberated the country through the nine-month long bloody Liberation War. “Bangladesh is now on the highway of development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to materialize Bangabandhu’s dream,” he added.

He said many world leaders including the former US president Barak Obama lauded Bangladesh’s rapid development.

“But some people are not willing to acknowledge the development — they are (rather) busy to confuse the countrymen,” the minister said.

Hasan urged the countrymen to forge stiff resistance against saboteurs to continue Bangladesh’s current development spree to turn it into ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.