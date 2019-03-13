Modern Tug boat ‘Sundarban’ for Mongla Port fleet

KHULNA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – A modern Tug boat “M T Sundarban,” a rescue ship, has joined the fleet of Mongla Port.

The Tug boat was anchored at no-7 jetty of Mongla Port yesterday (Tuesday) noon after arriving from Malaysia.

Harbour Master of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Commander Durul Huda told BSS, the modern rescue boat left Malaysia on February 28 which was anchored there and reached Mongla port jetty on March 12.

According to maritime tradition, high officials of the MPA welcomed it after its arrival.

He said, the rescue boat will able to play vital role to protect accident during plying ships at Mongla channel. MPA further said this new Tug boat will be useful and helpful during anchoring in jetty area and rescuing foreign ship when it falls into accident.

This 42 ton Tug boat was constructed Shibu Shipyard of East Malaysia at the cost of 39 crores early this year.

A special team led by him visited Malaysia to check any technical fault two months back, said Harbour Master’. He added and hoped this new arrival in Mongla fleet will play vital role in any river accident.

Sheikh Badiuzzaman, a user of Mongla Port who is managing director of Unique maritime, said that the arrival this Tug Boat will play a big part in smooth operating.

Talking to BSS, MPA chairman commodore A K M FarukHasan said, the Tug boat will play vital role to check any river accident and to able rescue operation.

Both foreign and country’s commercial ship will be benefitted with the arrival of ‘Sundarban’ into the MPA fleet and the port will see huge ship anchoring in the jetty in future, he added.