Tipu for clear policy framework to regulate three-wheelers

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – Underscoring the need for having a clear policy framework to regulate the three-wheelers, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said relevant rules should be devised in this regard at the earliest.

The Commerce Minister said this while addressing a dialogue on ‘Prospects and Policies of Electric Vehicles in Bangladesh’ jointly organized by JETRO and BUILD at a city hotel, said a press release.

The Commerce Minister said that charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is another aspect which needs to be developed. “As greenhouse gases are spoiling our environment, I feel it is the right time to introduce the policies,” he added.

Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Hiroyasu Isumi, DCCI President Osama Taseer spoke, among others, at the dialogue.

Md. Abul Kalam Azad said that electric vehicles (EV) are the future of transport as de-carbonizing transport is a must to achieve SDGs. He also said that good policies are needed to harness the benefits of development of the three wheelers.

The Chief Coordinator on SDG Affairs also emphasized on research and development activities on battery manufacturing focusing on lithium-ion (LI) battery, recycling of battery and attraction of FDI in manufacturing electric vehicles in the country. “Private sector and donor organizations have come forward. We need to develop our capacity to address the fourth industrial revolution issues”, he added.

He suggested forming a small team to work with members from the Ministry of Commerce, Power Division and BUILD. Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Hiroyasu Isumi put emphasis on SDG 11 related to Sustainable Cities and Communities for which a sustainable transport system is an imperative.

He said battery-run three wheelers can be an alternative which has already proven as a very useful means of transport in Bangladesh similar to neighboring countries like India, Vietnam and China.

DCCI President Osama Taseer emphasized on the regulatory aspects of the EV and in this respect referred activities of BUILD for unlocking constraints for investment.

“Lower pollution and green economy is the target of the government,” he said suggesting that subsidies to the electric vehicles consumers can be a way to popularize the use of these vehicles in the country. Country Representative of JETRO Dhaka Office Daisuke Arai welcomed all the guests in the meeting and informed about the need for the policies to attract more investment in this sector.

Former Chairman of BUILD Asif Ibrahim gave the introductory remarks about the electric vehicles in Bangladesh and elaborated different aspects of the study initiated by BUILD.

Tahmid Zami, Additional Research Director, BUILD presented the findings of BUILD’s JETRO supported study on Battery Run Three Wheelers in Bangladesh while Akihiro Ueda, Director of Asia EV Business and MD of Terra Motors India presented the private sector perspectives on the existing scenario of the BRTWs in the country.

Dr. Md. Ziaur Rahman Khan, Professor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) highlighted on research and development in the formalization of electric vehicles operation in Bangladesh.

In the open session, participants emphasized more on the policies so that a large number of local investment and FDI can be attracted in that sector.