Ethiopia to send black boxes to Europe as questions mount over crash

ADDIS ABABA, March 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Ethiopia said Wednesday it would

send the black boxes from last weekend’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash to

Europe for analysis as urgency mounted for answers amid safety concerns for

the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The second deadly crash involving the plane type in less than six months

prompted governments worldwide to ban the American aerospace giant’s

bestselling jet from their airspace.

The move has heaped pressure on Boeing to provide proof the workhorse is

safe.

In Ethiopia, families of victims were taken to the remote site Wednesday

where the plane smashed into a field with 157 passengers and crew from 35

countries, leaving a deep black crater and tiny scraps of debris.

Ethiopian Airlines spokesman Asrat Begashaw told AFP the company would

decide by Thursday which country would examine the cockpit voice recorder and

flight data recorder recovered from ill-fated Flight ET 302.

“We are going to send it to Europe, but the country is not specified yet,”

said Asrat.

Another airline spokesman, Biniyam Demssie, said Ethiopia did not have the

equipment to read the black box data, which it is hoped will provide crucial

information about what happened.

The Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 was less than four months old when it

went down six minutes into a flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi on Sunday,

disintegrating on impact.

Asrat said families of the victims from Kenya, China, America, and Canada,

as well as diplomatic staff from embassies, were at the crash site.

“Many of them, families and friends, they arrived, and they are on site.”

Experts have pointed out similarities to the crash of an Indonesian Lion

Air jet last October, killing 189 passengers and crew.

– ‘Significant similarities’ –

Both planes reportedly experienced erratic steep climbs and descents as

well as fluctuating airspeeds before crashing shortly after takeoff.

Questions have honed in on an automated anti-stalling system introduced on

the 737 MAX 8, designed to automatically point the nose of the plane downward

if it is in danger of stalling.

According to the flight data recorder, the pilots of Lion Air Flight 610

struggled to control the aircraft as the automated MCAS system repeatedly

pushed the plane’s nose down following takeoff.

The pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines plane reported similar difficulties

before their aircraft plunged into the ground.

Boeing came in for criticism after the Lion Air crash for allegedly

failing to adequately inform 737 pilots about the functioning of the anti-

stalling system. Demssie told AFP the pilots of the doomed flight had been

trained.

For “every new technology, we provide training at Ethiopian Airlines,” he

said.

On Sunday, the company’s CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said captain Yared

Mulugeta Gatechew, 29, was an experienced aviator with more than 8,000 flight

hours.

Tewolde told CNN Wednesday there were “significant similarities” between

the Lion Air and ET 302 crashes. “There are a lot of questions to be answered

on the airplane.”

In a separate interview with BBC, he called for all Boeing 737 MAX models

to be grounded.

– Banned from the skies –

A dozen airlines have grounded the plane, while Lebanon, Egypt, Serbia,

Vietnam, New Zealand and Hong Kong became the latest countries to ban it from

their airspaces Wednesday.

All European Union countries, as well as major hubs such as the United

Arab Emirates and Australia have already done so.

“At this early stage of the related investigation, it cannot be excluded

that similar causes may have contributed to both events,” the EU aviation

agency said.

Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle has said it will demand financial

compensation from Boeing, as the implications of the mass grounding for the

airline industry remained unclear.

The United States, however, is resisting calls to ground the MAX series,

which is Boeing’s fastest-selling model, with more than 5,000 orders placed

to date from about 100 customers.

“Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no

basis to order grounding the aircraft,” Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

chief Daniel Elwell said in a statement on Tuesday.

There are about 350 MAX 8s in service around the world.

Thomas Anthony, head of the Aviation Safety and Security Program at the

University of Southern California, said increasing automation of planes means

crews have less experience flying manually.

“So it’s not just a mechanical, it is not just a software problem, but it

is a problem of communication and trust,” he said.