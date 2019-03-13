MCC world committee propose standard balls for Test championship

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS)- The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) World

Cricket Committee has proposed the use of a standard ball by all teams for

the World Test Championship as part of the recommendations made after its

latest meeting, source ICC.

The committee, chaired by Mike Gatting and comprising of current and former

international cricketers and umpires, also suggested that the red Dukes ball

be trialed in Asian conditions. This takes into account feedback from the

likes of India captain Virat Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who

were critical of the quality of SG balls last year.

The Test championship will begin after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019

and the committee, which met in Bengaluru on March 8 and 9, said it provided

the “perfect opportunity” to introduce the standardization in the interest of

the game.

Currently, the Dukes ball is used for Tests in England and the West Indies,

the SG ball in India and the Kookaburra everywhere else, including for

day/night Tests. “It would be for the ICC to choose which ball is most

suitable, with the committee stressing that the balance between bat and ball

is crucial,” a statement after the meeting said.

There were significant recommendations about speeding up over-rates,

including through the introduction of free hits on no-balls in Test cricket,

in line with the existent rules in limited-overs cricket.

“England recently had a spell of 45 ODIs without bowling a no-ball, yet

they bowled 11 in the three Test series against the West Indies. The system

would not only be exciting for crowds when there was a free hit, but also it

would help to speed up over rates, if fewer no-balls are bowled,” the

committee reasoned.

There was also strong backing for women’s T20 cricket to feature in the

Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham, England in 2022, with New

Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who is a member of the committee, describing it as

potential “game-changer”.

The ICC, in partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board, has

submitted a bid in this regard.

The MCC World Cricket committee, which meets twice a year to discuss the

common issues in the game, will next gather August 11 and 12 at Lord’s.