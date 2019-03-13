Proposal for appointing consultant for Payra Port approved

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase today approved a proposal for appointing a Korean joint venture between Kunhwa Engineering and Consulting Company Ltd and Deyoung Heerim as the consultant for consultancy services under the Establishment of 1st terminal and building ancillary facilities for the Payra Sea Port project.

The approval came from the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair held at the

Finance Minister briefed journalists after the meeting where Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Islam was also present.

The Finance Minister said that the joint venture company has been awarded the contract for the “Consultancy services for design, construction supervision, and contract administration of Payra Port’s first terminal, connecting road, bridge over Andermanik River and related facilities” with Taka 79.52 crore under the project.

Kamal said the Payra Port Project is a dream project of the government and once this is implemented fully, the Padma Bridge and the Padma Bridge rail Link would be meaningful.

“The implementing agency is working day and night to deliver this project as fast as possible,” he said.

He said townships would be developed centering the port as many mills and factories would be set up there much to create vibrancy in the economy.

The Finance Minister said the meeting approved a total of 10 purchase proposals including procurement of 206 double cabin vehicles from the Pragati Corporation under the Ministry of Industries for the Assistant Commissioners’ Land as well as procuring 50,000 tonnes of wheat from an Australian company with $271.75 for per tonne wheat.

Earlier, the Finance Minister chaired a meeting on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at the same venue that approved a proposal in principle for signing an agreement with the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) for procuring urea fertilizer to meet the country’s demand for the FY20.Ministers and secretaries concerned were present at the meeting.