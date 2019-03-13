National Primary Education Week-2019 begins in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – National Primary Education Week-2019 has
began in the district on Wednesday with a call to ensure quality primary
education to the students.
Marking the week, the district primary education office at the directives
of Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has chalked out the elaborate
programmes.
In the morning, Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Abdul Matin formally
inaugurated the week through participating in a rally in front of
Independence Square of the town here as the chief guest.
Abdul Matin emphasized the need for ensuring quality teaching to the
students in the greater interest of national progress and prosperity and to
make the learners worthy citizens of the country as well.
The DC also urged the teachers to be serious and more professional in
principle so that all the school could be turned into knowledge acquiring
centres to produce brilliant students from there to face the challenges of
the 21st century.
Later, the rally ended at Addhyapara Government Primary School after
parading the main roads of the town. Then, a discussion was held at the
school ground with district primary education officer (DPEO) M Hossain Ali in
the chair.
Superintendent of Primary Teachers’ Institute Samsia Akter Begum,
Assistant DPEO Iftekhar Firoz, Instructor of Sadar Upazila Resource Centre
Mahabubur Rahman and Assistant Upazila Education Officer Firoz Kabir
addressed the meeting, among others, while Assistant Upazila Education
Officer Shahnaj Begum was the moderator.
DPEO M Hossain Ali said more programmes like education fair, Mina display,
puppet show, workshop on quality education, educative cultural function and
documentary film screening would be held marking the week.
He also sought whole hearted cooperation of all to make national primary
education week-2019 grand success in the district through active
participation of all the concerned.
A large number of students, teachers, education officials and district and
upazila level officials including journalists attended the programmes.