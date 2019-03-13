National Primary Education Week-2019 begins in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – National Primary Education Week-2019 has

began in the district on Wednesday with a call to ensure quality primary

education to the students.

Marking the week, the district primary education office at the directives

of Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has chalked out the elaborate

programmes.

In the morning, Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Abdul Matin formally

inaugurated the week through participating in a rally in front of

Independence Square of the town here as the chief guest.

Abdul Matin emphasized the need for ensuring quality teaching to the

students in the greater interest of national progress and prosperity and to

make the learners worthy citizens of the country as well.

The DC also urged the teachers to be serious and more professional in

principle so that all the school could be turned into knowledge acquiring

centres to produce brilliant students from there to face the challenges of

the 21st century.

Later, the rally ended at Addhyapara Government Primary School after

parading the main roads of the town. Then, a discussion was held at the

school ground with district primary education officer (DPEO) M Hossain Ali in

the chair.

Superintendent of Primary Teachers’ Institute Samsia Akter Begum,

Assistant DPEO Iftekhar Firoz, Instructor of Sadar Upazila Resource Centre

Mahabubur Rahman and Assistant Upazila Education Officer Firoz Kabir

addressed the meeting, among others, while Assistant Upazila Education

Officer Shahnaj Begum was the moderator.

DPEO M Hossain Ali said more programmes like education fair, Mina display,

puppet show, workshop on quality education, educative cultural function and

documentary film screening would be held marking the week.

He also sought whole hearted cooperation of all to make national primary

education week-2019 grand success in the district through active

participation of all the concerned.

A large number of students, teachers, education officials and district and

upazila level officials including journalists attended the programmes.