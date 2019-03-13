Housewives can make extra incomes by using technology: Palak

DHAKA, Mar 13, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said the educated women, who pass their time as housewives, can make extra incomes by using technology staying at home.

“It is possible to enrich the country’s economy by making ourselves self-reliant by using technology staying anywhere in cities or in villages. It is also possible for those educated women, who pass their time at home, to make extra incomes staying there,” he said.

Palak came up with the observations at the inaugural function of the ‘Kickstart Bangladesh’ project under the joint auspices of To Our Job, Women and e-Commerce Forum and Bangladesh IP Forum at ICT Tower in the city’s Agargoan area, said an official release.

The Kickstart will play a vital role in developing the housewives as working women by helping them reach their products to consumers staying at home, the state minister said, adding that it has been possible as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached the digital services up to the villages.

e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) President Shomi Kaiser, founder of Bangladesh IP Forum Barrister Hamidul Misbah, co-founder of Amrai Bangladesh Arif R Hossain, CEO of Sharpener Nazar e Zilani and Founder of To Our Job Sanjida Khandoker were present in the function.

Later, Palak formally inaugurated the “Kickstart Bangladesh’ project.