Khulna division likely to experience rain

DHAKA, Mar 13, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today
predicted of rain or thundershowers over Khulna division in the country in
next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.
“Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the
country having chances of rain or thundershowers over Khulna division,” a BMD
bulletin said this morning.
Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin
added.
The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 34.4 degrees Celsius at
Ishurdi in Rajshahi division and minimum temperature today 15.9 degrees
Celsius at Dinajpur in Rangpur division.
The sun sets at 6:07 pm today and rises at 6:09 am tomorrow in the capital.