Khulna division likely to experience rain

DHAKA, Mar 13, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today

predicted of rain or thundershowers over Khulna division in the country in

next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the

country having chances of rain or thundershowers over Khulna division,” a BMD

bulletin said this morning.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin

added.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 34.4 degrees Celsius at

Ishurdi in Rajshahi division and minimum temperature today 15.9 degrees

Celsius at Dinajpur in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:07 pm today and rises at 6:09 am tomorrow in the capital.