Bangladesh attains record women’s empowerment: Mohibul

DHAKA, Mar 13, 2019 (BSS)-Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan
Chowdhoury has highlighted Bangladesh’s unprecedented achievements in women’s
equality and empowerment under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina.
He was speaking as a panelist at the high-level side event titled ‘Tracking
the Walk: Measuring progress in Women’s Economic Empowerment’ co-organized by
Bangladesh and International Trade Centre (ITC) as part of the ongoing 63rd
Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the UN headquarters on March 11,
according to a press release received here today.
The side event was co-sponsored by Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and UKAid, it
added.
In his remarks, the Deputy Minister said, “Our Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had sown the seed of gender parity in our
nationhood.
His able daughter, Sheikh Hasina, the present Prime Minister, also followed
her father’s footsteps and put advancement of women in the heart of our
development endeavours, he said.
“Our Premier Hasina is one of the few world leaders who was present at the
adoption of both the MDGs and the SDGs, a unique example of successful and
sustained woman leadership,” he continued.
The deputy minister also informed the audience that all of the national
plans, development policies and programmes undertaken by Bangladesh are
gender responsive where women’s equal contribution to the overall development
of the country has been ensured.
“We are also mindful of bringing the marginalized and vulnerable section of
womenfolk under social safety net programmes so that no one is left behind”
he added.
He enumerated the achievements of the government of Sheikh Hasina in women
development such as women’s entrepreneurial capacity building under the
Perspective Plan 2010-2021, adoption of the National Women Development Policy
2011 and ensuring equal wages for men and women in work places.
The advisements also included empowering women economically through Micro
and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), separate banking systems including
collateral free credit services for women entrepreneurs, investing in
capacity building of women’s chambers of commerce and trade bodies,
organizing women entrepreneurship conferences and SME product fairs,
developing market place and other skill-building initiatives including
vocational training, he added.
The deputy minister said that 35pc of women in Bangladesh hold a bank
account, which is above the regional average for South Asia (Global Findex).
He also mentioned the SDG Tracker, an innovative tool that will help
measuring the achievement in attaining SDGs.
Prior to participating in this event, the deputy minister of education
attended a Ministerial Round Table on “Good practices and policies for the
design and the provision and implementation of social protection, public
services and sustainable infrastructure, including for the promotion of
women’s representation in various sectors and all levels”.
He highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s endeavours in women
empowerment and country’s success in women leadership and participation in
the parliament, government’s offices and UN peacekeeping missions.
In the day-long engagements, the deputy minister also met a parliamentary
delegation of Iran where the two delegations exchanged views and ideas about
women empowerment in their respective countries.
The Bangladesh delegation led by the deputy minister earlier joined the
inaugural session of the 63rd CSW.
Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin
Momen, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs of
Bangladesh Kamrun Nahar, secretary of Coordination and Reforms of Cabinet
Division Dr Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary in charge of the Ministry of
Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Rownaq Jahan, director general of
Women Affairs Badrun Nessa are attending various events as members of the
Bangladesh delegation at the 63rd CSW.
A large number of delegations from member states, UN officials and civil
society representatives attended the side event.
The session of the CSW commenced on 11 March and will continue till 22
March 2019.