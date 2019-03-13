Bangladesh attains record women’s empowerment: Mohibul

DHAKA, Mar 13, 2019 (BSS)-Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan

Chowdhoury has highlighted Bangladesh’s unprecedented achievements in women’s

equality and empowerment under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina.

He was speaking as a panelist at the high-level side event titled ‘Tracking

the Walk: Measuring progress in Women’s Economic Empowerment’ co-organized by

Bangladesh and International Trade Centre (ITC) as part of the ongoing 63rd

Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the UN headquarters on March 11,

according to a press release received here today.

The side event was co-sponsored by Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and UKAid, it

added.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister said, “Our Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had sown the seed of gender parity in our

nationhood.

His able daughter, Sheikh Hasina, the present Prime Minister, also followed

her father’s footsteps and put advancement of women in the heart of our

development endeavours, he said.

“Our Premier Hasina is one of the few world leaders who was present at the

adoption of both the MDGs and the SDGs, a unique example of successful and

sustained woman leadership,” he continued.

The deputy minister also informed the audience that all of the national

plans, development policies and programmes undertaken by Bangladesh are

gender responsive where women’s equal contribution to the overall development

of the country has been ensured.

“We are also mindful of bringing the marginalized and vulnerable section of

womenfolk under social safety net programmes so that no one is left behind”

he added.

He enumerated the achievements of the government of Sheikh Hasina in women

development such as women’s entrepreneurial capacity building under the

Perspective Plan 2010-2021, adoption of the National Women Development Policy

2011 and ensuring equal wages for men and women in work places.

The advisements also included empowering women economically through Micro

and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), separate banking systems including

collateral free credit services for women entrepreneurs, investing in

capacity building of women’s chambers of commerce and trade bodies,

organizing women entrepreneurship conferences and SME product fairs,

developing market place and other skill-building initiatives including

vocational training, he added.

The deputy minister said that 35pc of women in Bangladesh hold a bank

account, which is above the regional average for South Asia (Global Findex).

He also mentioned the SDG Tracker, an innovative tool that will help

measuring the achievement in attaining SDGs.

Prior to participating in this event, the deputy minister of education

attended a Ministerial Round Table on “Good practices and policies for the

design and the provision and implementation of social protection, public

services and sustainable infrastructure, including for the promotion of

women’s representation in various sectors and all levels”.

He highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s endeavours in women

empowerment and country’s success in women leadership and participation in

the parliament, government’s offices and UN peacekeeping missions.

In the day-long engagements, the deputy minister also met a parliamentary

delegation of Iran where the two delegations exchanged views and ideas about

women empowerment in their respective countries.

The Bangladesh delegation led by the deputy minister earlier joined the

inaugural session of the 63rd CSW.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin

Momen, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs of

Bangladesh Kamrun Nahar, secretary of Coordination and Reforms of Cabinet

Division Dr Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary in charge of the Ministry of

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Rownaq Jahan, director general of

Women Affairs Badrun Nessa are attending various events as members of the

Bangladesh delegation at the 63rd CSW.

A large number of delegations from member states, UN officials and civil

society representatives attended the side event.

The session of the CSW commenced on 11 March and will continue till 22

March 2019.