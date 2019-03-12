FM seeks Australian active role in resolving Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, March 12, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today sought Australia’s active role for solution of the Rohingya crisis.

He made the urge while Australian High Commissioner in Dhaka Julia Niblett made a call on him at foreign ministry here, a press release said.

During the meeting, the high commissioner said Australia has taken into account the findings of UN fact finding mission on assessing accountability of crimes committed against the Rohingyas and underlined the importance of cessation of ongoing violence in Myanmar to create a conducive condition of return of the displaced people.

She said Australia highly values cooperation of Bangladesh in addressing shared regional challenges like irregular migration and Rohingya crisis.

The envoy described Bangladesh-Australia relationships as warm, longstanding and constructive underpinned by education, energy cooperation and expanding trade and investment ties.

The foreign minister also requested to review the travel advisory of Australia on Bangladesh to facilitate more business interaction between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude to High Commissioner for providing scholarship for students of Bangladesh to study in Australia, Foreign Minister requested to create a joint research mechanism for collaborative research to harness creativity and knowledge.

The Australian high commissioner handed over a letter of congratulations of Australian Foreign Minister Senator Marise Payne to Abdul Momen on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.