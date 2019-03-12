FM calls for easing doing business

Dhaka, March 12, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today urged all to work together and focus their attention on improvement of decision making processes and procedures to reduce existing business starting time in Bangladesh.

The minister was inaugurating an international event titled “Fourth Industrial Revolution: Future jobs – skills -careers for Bangladeshi youth” organized by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in association with the World Economic Forum at Hotel Inter Continental.

He said under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, Bangladesh has been able to achieve high sustainable growth over the past decade and is now moving ahead with various roadmaps to achieve our vision of 2021, 2041, 2030.

The country needs skilled human resource to achieve these goals, he said. “But the government alone will not be able to fulfil all the demands. Private sector, development partners NGOs, academic leadership have to come forward and join in our efforts.”

Momen said the country’s education system should gradually shift its emphasis from content based education to skill based education.

He said the country’s workforce should also be prepared to acquire skills to satisfy the needs of the other countries as well, because many of them will have shortage of young population with proper skills appropriate for the emerging world of technology.

To achieve our roadmaps, the minister said, the country’s 2011 National Skill Policy, 2017 National Youth Policy, 7th Five Year Plan, SDG attainment strategies, policies and plans, all are geared to bridge the gap of existing and future workforce by attaining excellence through skill based education and training.

“Our election manifesto also clearly charted out our future path for youth employment for today and tomorrow including the physically and mentally handicapped,” he said.