Jabbar asks MNOs to get ready for 5G in 2021

DHAKA, March 12, 2019 (BSS) – Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar today asked all the mobile network operators (MNOs) to get ready to introduce 5G mobile services in 2021.

“Those Who yet to start preparing themselves for 5G service, they [MNOs] should know that the government is determined to introduce 5G in 2021 as per the election manifesto,” he added.

The minister was addressing a seminar titled “Transmission Network for Digital Bangladesh: Present and Future” as the chief guest organized by the Telecom Reporters’ Network, Bangladesh (TRNB) in a city hotel.

Apprehending no country could move ahead without adopting modern technology, Jabbar put emphasis on embracing new technologies to pull the country ahead in line with the digital Bangladesh campaign launched by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The minister also advised the MNOs and other operators in country’s telecommunication sector to take on new business plan in line with the new technologies.

“5G would not bring massive changes for individual users, rather it would render substantial transformation in industrial segments,” said Jabbar, adding, “I believe our MNOs could switch to 5G technology comfortably based on their 4G infrastructures.”

The minister also directed the operators concern to offer internet service across the country at same price. He asked the nationwide telecommunication transmission company (NTTN) and internet service providers to abstain from blaming game and solve problems through discussion.

Referring to the election manifesto of present Awami League government, he said same internet speed and facilities of city have to be ensured in village but “additional cost would not be accepted”.

“We have to ensure ‘One country, one rate’ for internet and if require government would give subsidy, but [you] have to find out the right place for subsidy,” added Jabbar.

According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), NTTN Company, [email protected] has total 42,441km optical fiber while another NTTN company, Summit owns 42,145km fiber, Railway 2,500km fiber, PGCB 5,773km fiber and the BTCL also has optical fiber.

Apart from the NTTN companies, MNO Banglalink laid 3,000km fiber while Grameephone 2,745km and Robi 1,033 km fiber optic cable across the country.

BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque said there is no doubt that Bangladesh has moved ahead tremendously in last ten years and all have contributed to the progress. “We want you (operators) do good business, but offering good services to the customers first.”

Echoing the minister, BTRC Chairman also asked all the operators to solve problems through discussion leaving “blame game”.

[email protected] managing director Moinul Huq Siddiquee, Summit communication chief executive officer Arif Al Islam, Grameenphone deputy CEO Yasir Azman, Robi vice president Anamika Bhakta, ISPAB president M A Hakim and former AMTOB secretary T I M Nurul Kabir, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

TRNB President Muhammad Zahidul Islam chaired the meeting while Secretary Samir Kumar Dey made keynote presentation.