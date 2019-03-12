3-day US trade show begins in city

DHAKA, March 12, 2019 (BSS) – A three-day US trade show will begin on Thursday to showcase different of products for local consumers.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is expected to inaugurate the US Trade Show as the chief guest in the city.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the United States are jointly hosting the 26th editions of the trade show.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller made the announcement at a press conference today at a city hotel.

In the trade show, two seminars – “Education USA” and “Business Visas” on the second and third days respectively would be held.

Earl R Miller said Bangladesh offers enormous opportunities for investors, and he would be working to bring top executives of American companies here to strengthen the trade and investment relations with Bangladesh.

“Because, the opportunities here are absolutely enormous,” he said.

The two-way trade between Bangladesh and the US stands at US$ 8.2 billion that shows an “amazing increased” from 2008, added the ambassador.

Highlighting the importance of the US trade show, former AmCham president Aftab ul Islam said the US company General Electric (GE) is one of the good examples of taking the best advantage of coming here in Bangladesh.

“I’m sure US investors are very, very happy about investing in Bangladesh. This is an opportunity for both the nations,” he said.

AmCham President Md Nurul Islam said some 46 exhibitors occupying 74 booths will participate in the 26th US Trade Show to exhibit their products and services.

The show will remain open for visitors from 10am to 8pm.