Rangpur takes elaborate programs to celebrate Bangabandhu’s 99th birthday

RANGPUR, Mar 12, 2019 (BSS) – District administration, political parties and socio-cultural organizations have chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the 99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2019 in a befitting manner here on March 17 next.

The district administration, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, Rangpur City Corporation, Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela, District Information Office, Shishu Academy, Shilpokola Academy, Islamic Foundation, educational institutions and other organisations have taken day-long programmes to celebrate the day.

The programmes include placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, cake cutting, children’s gatherings and rallies, processions of underprivileged children, drawing, handwriting, essay and speech competitions, wall magazine, screening of documentary films on Bangabandhu, discussions and cultural functions.

Programs of the day will begin through placing wreaths at the Mural of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Square and releasing balloons in the morning, district administration sources said.

Mayor of Rangpur, government officials, Muktijoddha Sangsad, politic parties and their associate bodies, educational institutions, NGOs, leaders of different socio-cultural, professional and political organisations will place wreaths.

A colourful procession will be brought out from Zila School ground by the district administration and later a discussion will be organized at Town Hall auditorium.

The local newspapers will publish special supplement marking the day, special munajat will be offered at the places of worships and improved diets be served among destitute.

The birth anniversary of Bangabandhu will also be observed through various programmes at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Medical College, Carmichael College, Rangpur Government College and other educational institutions in city.