Stocks perform mixed on higher transactions

DHAKA, March 12, 2019 (BSS) – Stocks on Tuesday witnessed flat with falling trend of most of the major price indices at Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges despite higher transactions.

The daily trade value increased to Taka 521.99 crore from Monday’s Taka 506.84 crore and the volume rose to 11.31 crore shares from 11.30 crore shares of the week’s closing session.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 8.39 points down at 5,682.44. The Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 5.07 points down at 1,303.93. But the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 14.88 points down at 2,013.75.

At DSE, out of the day’s 345 securities, prices of 60 securities closed higher against 261 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were BATBC, Dutch Bangla Bank, Marico, RECKITTBEN and Eastern Insurance. The major losing issues were Monno Ceramics, Zeal Bangla, ICBEPMF1S1, Monno Stafflers and Emerald Oil.

BATBC topped the turnover list followed by Monno Ceramics, UPGDCL, Dutch Bangla Bank and BSCCL. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 47.43 points up at 17,421.43.

At CSE, issues traded 261 issues. Of those, 44 closed higher and 197 closed lower when 47.17 crore shares worth Taka 19.11 crore changed hands.