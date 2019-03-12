SM Sultan’s works will help create more artists: Khalid

NARAIL, March 12, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM

Khalid today said the arts and works of eminent artist Sheikh Mohammed

Sultan, commonly known as SM Sultan, will inspire new generation to get

involved in creative works and arts.

“When SM Sultan was alive, he passed an isolated life. But, when Sultan

died, he became popular among the people both in the country and abroad,” the

state minister said while addressing the concluding ceremony of the 10-day

Sultan Mela on Narail Government Victoria College ground here.

Chaired by Narail Deputy Commissioner Anjuman Ara, the ceremony was

addressed, among others, by Superintendent of Police Md Jasim Uddin, Painter

Mustafa Monwar, Principal of the college Professor Rabiul Islam and Narial

District Awami League President Adv Subhash Chandra Bose.

SM Sultan was a Bengali avant-garde artist who worked in painting and

drawing. His fame rests on his striking depictions of exaggeratedly muscular

Bangladeshi peasants engaged in the activities of their everyday lives.