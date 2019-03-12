Institutionalisation of GTF stressed for sustainable public procurement

SYLHET, Mar 12, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a workshop on Government-

Tenderers’ Forum (GTF) have emphasized on institutionalization of the

GTFs at every district in order to make public procurement effective.

GTFs, a platform of procuring entities and tenderers to exchange views,

ideas and experiences on procurement including e-GP, would help establish

sustainable public procurement system in the country, they said.

Md Ali Noor, director general of the Central Procurement Technical Unit

(CPTU) and Additional Secretary of the Implementation Monitoring and

Evaluation Division (IMED) of Planning Ministry, addressed the workshop as

the chief guest at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office here on Monday with

the DC M Kazi Emdadul Islam in the chair.

Dr Zafrul Islam, Lead Procurement Specialist and Task Team Leader of the

World Bank’s Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement

Project (DIMAPPP), Shish Haider Chowdhury, Director (training and

coordination) of the IMED’s CPTU, Mohammad Shahjahan, Director and CEO of

Bangladesh Centre for Communication Programmes (BCCP) and Mrinal Kanti Deb,

Divisional Commissioner (in-charge) of Sylhet spoke as special guests.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Zafrul Islam said, “Bangladesh has proved that

procurement reform is possible here. Earlier, there was a gap between the

procuring agencies and tenderers. GTF is a unique model in the world where

tenderers can sit in a table with government procuring entities.”

Bangladesh is recognized globally for its success in e-GP implementation

and many countries are following Bangladesh model, he said, adding, “We would

work to make GTF globally prominent so that other countries follow it. For

this, GTF needs to be institutionalized”.

Shish Haider Chowdhury stressed on ensuring value for money by ensuring

efficiency in spending budget through making development effective.

A central forum of government-tenderers titled Bangladesh Government-

Tenderers’ Forum (BGTF) will be formed aiming to ensure full digitization by

2021, he said.

Representatives from various procuring entities and a good number of

tenderers participated in the workshop organised under DIMAPPP by CPTU and

facilitated by BCCP.

A power point presentation was made on GTFs and BGTF at the workshop

highlighting the importance of GTF and BGTF and the need for making the forum

sustainable through their institutionalization in order to ensuring effective

and transparent use of public fund in government procurement.

The workshop was organized aiming at gathering views and ideas on making

the GTF sustainable and creating an apex body of 64 GTFs constituted in 64

districts in Dhaka.

Besides, the convening committees of GTFs in different districts of Sylhet

division were reconstituted. An open discussion on PPR and e-GP was also held

at the workshop.