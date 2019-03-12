Modi praises young political leaders, MPs of Bangladesh

NEW DELHI, Mar 12, 2019 (BSS) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has

highly appreciated Bangladesh’s young politicians for their talents and

farsightedness as they met with the premier at his office here yesterday.

“I have noticed bright future of Bangladesh among the members of the

delegation… My unflinching faith in the future of India-Bangladesh

relations have grown stronger after the meeting with the young parliamentary

delegation,” he said.

The Indian Prime Minister made the comments in Hindi at the end of his

speech while jointly unveiling e-plaques with his Bangladesh Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina through video conferencing yesterday.

The Bangladesh young parliamentary delegation, among others, was also

present in the conference with Modi at South Block here.

Earlier, they held meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma

Swaraj and joined lunch hosted by the minister in honour of the Bangladesh

delegation.

The 20-member Bangladesh delegation comprising young political leaders

and parliamentarians have arrived here on Sunday on a week-long visit at the

invitation of Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an independent think tank

based in India.

Sources from Bangladesh High Commission here said that the delegation

members today called on President of India Ram Nath Kovind and joined two

separate interactive sessions at Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and

Vivekananda Foundation.

The delegation members will also join a dinner to be hosted by Bangladesh

High Commission here in the evening at the High Commission prremises.

The delegation comprised of Biplob Borua, Deputy Office Secretary of

Awami League and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,

parliamentarians Nazrul Islam Babu, Sanowar Hossain, Jweel Areng, Fahmi

Golandaj Babel, Nahim Razzaque, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Razi Mohammad Fakhrul,

former Member of Parliament Anupam Sahjahan Joy, party leaders Sufi Faruque

and Umme Razia.

Parliament member and Joint Secretary General of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh

Mahi B. Chowdhury and Independent lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon

Chowdhury) are in Delhi with the delegation.

They will visit Mumbai on March 15 and will return home on March 16 after

wrapping up their week-long India visit.