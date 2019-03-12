Modi praises young political leaders, MPs of Bangladesh

NEW DELHI, Mar 12, 2019 (BSS) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has
highly appreciated Bangladesh’s young politicians for their talents and
farsightedness as they met with the premier at his office here yesterday.
“I have noticed bright future of Bangladesh among the members of the
delegation… My unflinching faith in the future of India-Bangladesh
relations have grown stronger after the meeting with the young parliamentary
delegation,” he said.
The Indian Prime Minister made the comments in Hindi at the end of his
speech while jointly unveiling e-plaques with his Bangladesh Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina through video conferencing yesterday.
The Bangladesh young parliamentary delegation, among others, was also
present in the conference with Modi at South Block here.
Earlier, they held meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma
Swaraj and joined lunch hosted by the minister in honour of the Bangladesh
delegation.
The 20-member Bangladesh delegation comprising young political leaders
and parliamentarians have arrived here on Sunday on a week-long visit at the
invitation of Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an independent think tank
based in India.
Sources from Bangladesh High Commission here said that the delegation
members today called on President of India Ram Nath Kovind and joined two
separate interactive sessions at Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and
Vivekananda Foundation.
The delegation members will also join a dinner to be hosted by Bangladesh
High Commission here in the evening at the High Commission prremises.
The delegation comprised of Biplob Borua, Deputy Office Secretary of
Awami League and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,
parliamentarians Nazrul Islam Babu, Sanowar Hossain, Jweel Areng, Fahmi
Golandaj Babel, Nahim Razzaque, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Razi Mohammad Fakhrul,
former Member of Parliament Anupam Sahjahan Joy, party leaders Sufi Faruque
and Umme Razia.
Parliament member and Joint Secretary General of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh
Mahi B. Chowdhury and Independent lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon
Chowdhury) are in Delhi with the delegation.
They will visit Mumbai on March 15 and will return home on March 16 after
wrapping up their week-long India visit.