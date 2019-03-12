Twelve dead in Brazil floods

SAO PAULO, March 12, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Floods caused by torrential rain in

and around Brazil’s financial hub Sao Paulo killed 12 people and hurt six

others overnight, firefighters said Monday.

In the town of Riberao Pires on the periphery of the country’s most

populated city, four members of one family died and another two were injured

when a house collapsed around midnight.

Another landslide killed one person in Embu das Artes, while three

neighbors drowned in Sao Caetano do Sul, one in Sao Paulo, two in nearby

Santo Andre and one more in the industrial city of Sao Bernardo do Campo,

authorities said as they provided an updated toll.

Firefighters had to rescue several people stranded by the water and mud in

Sao Paulo, Brazil’s biggest city and financial capital, with more than 20

million people.

The late summer rains submerged several neighborhoods and blocked major

arteries into the sprawling metropolis, cutting train and bus services in

some areas.

Rescue teams had to travel using canoes through the streets turned into

brown water channels.

There were also mudslides in parts of the city, with more heavy rain

forecast for later Monday. Governor Joao Doria asked residents to stay in

their homes as much as possible.