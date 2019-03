DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League nominated candidates Israt Jahan Tonny, Saima Akhter Promy and Falguni Das Tonni were elected vice-president, general secretary and assistant general secretary respectively of Rokeya Hall union polls under Ducsu.

The results were announced by returning officers of respective hall unions tonight as the voting was held from 8am to 2pm without any break at the dormitories.