BCL threatens for lodging case over Rokeya Hall ‘drama’

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League’s students’ wing Bangladesh Chhatra League(BCL) today threatened of lodging a lawsuit over the Rokeya Hall ‘drama’ during the Ducsu and hall union polls.

“Liton-Nur-Rashed staged a drama in Rokeya Hall by snatching ballot papers from the authority. By snatching ballots papers, they actually stanched the dream of common students who wanted to exercise their voting rights after 28 years,” Golam Rabbani, general secretary aspirant from BCL panel told a press conference at Madhu’s canteen this afternoon.

Rabbani, also BCL general secretary said a case will be lodged against accusing Quota reformists’ panel vice-president (VP) aspirant Nurul Haque Nur, general secretary (GS) contestant Rashed Khan and left leaning panel VP aspirant Liton Nandi for their alleged conspiracy to thwart the polls.

The ruling party’s students’ wing also demanded cancelation of candidacies of Liton-Nur-Rashed and their permanent expulsion from the university.

“There was no attack on Nur at Rokeya Hall. At that time, they (Quota reformists and left leaning students’ alliance leaders and workers) were around 40 in number while we were only two. When Nur came with blank ballot papers, their masks were exposed. That is why he staged a drama by acting like losing his sense to hide his plot,” Rabbani said.

Rabbani said the protestors did not prove a single of their allegations but could somehow stage the drama properly.

About the incident of another female dorm Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hall, the university authorities relieved its provost over allegation of irregularities in hall union polls.

A four-member probe committee was also formed making DU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad as the convener to investigate the matter.

About the incident, BCL general secretary Golam Rabbani said there was a conspiracy against the Chhatra League. “There was no similarity between original ballots and the ballots those were recovered from the Kuwait Maitree Hall. Signatures of hall provost and seals were also different. So, it was nothing but a conspiracy,” Rabbani said.

He said original papers were color printed but those ballots were recovered from the dormitory printed in black and white papers.