President prorogues maiden JS session

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today prorogued the maiden session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad that began on January 30 when he delivered his speech in line with the constitutional provision.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrapped up the session in her valedictory speech as the Leader of the House.

The 26 days of the session was featured by the thanks-giving motion on the president’s address.

The speaker in her concluding address reviewed the activities of the session when five bills were passed to be enacted as laws with presidential assents.

The session accepted 30 out of 321 notices under the Section 71 of the Rules of Procedure, of which 18 notices were discussed in the House.

Besides, 155 notices were discussed for two minutes under the Section 71 (A) of the Rules of Procedure.

A total of 114 questions were received for the Prime Minister, of which she responded to 46 questions along with supplementary in the session.

The session received a total of 2,325 questions for different ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers and they replied to 1,730 questions including supplementary.

A total of 193 lawmakers from treasury and opposition benches took part in the discussion on the President’s speech.

Earlier, Deputy Leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury and Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Quader gave their valedictory speeches.

The Speaker thanked all parliament members, officials, print and electronic media representatives, law enforcers and fire service and civil defence personnel for their relentless services.