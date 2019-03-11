Govt working to improve quality of education: Moni

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said the government is working to ensure the quality of the education at all levels as per the electoral manifesto announced by the present government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ahead of the 11th parliamentary election.

“The government is working to improve the quality of the education in all tiers as per the electoral manifesto of the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” she said while participating in the discussion on President’s address delivered at the first session of the 11th parliament on January 30 in 2019.

As per the election manifesto, she said: “we have announced a number of pledges, including creating wider scope for students to know about the real history of the nation, making the country free from illiteracy, extending of school feeding programme, bringing drop-out of primary students at zero level and reaching it to five percent at secondary level.”

The education minister said the government is also working for creating facilities for ethnic groups as per the electoral manifesto.

Terming the education a right for all, she said as per the article 60 of the country’s Constitution, every child has the right to getting education, and the government is working to ensure the people’s right to education.

Dipu Moni said the government is also working to form a National Education Commission, a Private Teachers Selection Commission and Accreditation Council.

Besides, she said, the government has also put emphasis on increasing the budgetary allocation for the education sector. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had allocated 4 per cent of the country’s GDP to the education sector against 6 per cent recommended by the UNESCO, the education minister said.