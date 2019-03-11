Independent contestants Emee, Afsana elected VP, GS in Shamsun Nahar Hall

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – Independent candidates Sheikh Tasnim Afroj Emee and Afsana Chhafa were elected vice-president and general secretary respectively of Shamsun Nahar Hall union polls under Ducsu.

The results were announced by returning officers of respective hall unions this evening as the voting was held from 8am to 2pm without any break at the dormitories.

In Shahidullah Hall, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) panel bagged all 13 posts. BCL nominees Hossain Ahmed Sohan and Irfanul Hie Sourav were VP and GS.

BCL nominees Abdul Aleem Khan and Abdur Rahim were elected VP and GS respectively from Sir F Rahman Hall.

In Fazlul Haque Hall, BCL nominees Mahmudul Hasan Tamal and Mahfuzur Rahamn were elected VP and GS respectively.

Independent aspirant Mehedy Hasan Suman and BCL nominee Ahsan Habib were elected VP and GS respectively from Amar Ekushey Hall.

In Salimullah Musilm (SM) Hall, BCL aspirants Mujahid Kamal Uddin and Julius Caesar were elected VP and GS respectively.