Women booters went through strenuous training session in Nepal

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh national women’s football team had a buoyant and bright training session at a local police field ground ahead of the first match against Bhutan on March 14, according to a message received here from BFF this afternoon.

The team undertook a range of tactical practices incorporating some of the new patterns for the players. All the players enjoyed the fresh air and exercises and looking forward for a good start against Bhutan.

The girls in red and green will play their second and last group match against host Nepal on March 16.

The GPS system was used to monitor the players’ performance level to check on their recovery patterns.