Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – Stocks closed on Monday of the week with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

The falling major sectors were bank and insurance. A total of 161 securities of the large-cap group moved down due to lower activities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 19.24 points down at 5,690.82. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 2.05 points down at 1,308.99 and with 2.46 points down at 1,998.87.

The daily trade rose to 11.29 crore shares from Sunday’s 10.06 crore shares and the day’s trade value at DSE increased to Taka 506.84 crore from Taka 462.14 crore of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day’s 346 securities, prices of 100 securities closed higher against 199 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were Safko Spinning, Glaxo Smith, BD Auto Cars, ECABLES and Rangpur Foundry.

The major losing companies were Dutch Bangla Bank, Global Insurance, Agrani Insurance, Provati Insurance and Asian Insurance. Monno Ceramics topped the turnover list followed by UPGDCL, Dutch Bangla Bank, Singer BD and LHBL.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 8.45 points down at 17,468.86.

At CSE, 248 issues were traded. Of those, 73 closed higher and 142 closed lower when 46.89 lakh shares worth Taka 15.52 crore changed hands.