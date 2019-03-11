Differently able Hridoy Sarkar casts vote in DUCSU polls

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – Physically challenged Hridoy Sarker, who came

to sit for Dhaka University (DU) admission test on his mother’s arms which

drew public attention, cast his vote in Dhaka University Central Students’

Union (DUCSU) polls today.

“I cast vote at a booth in my dormitory Jagannnath Hall,” he told BSS after

his balloting.

The university authorities arranged special management for physically

challenged students to cast vote smoothly, he said, adding “I am very happy

to cast my vote. We are lucky as the polls are being held after 28 years.”

Hridoy said they expect the candidates, who would be elected

representatives of the students, will work for the welfare of the common

students.