Differently able Hridoy Sarkar casts vote in DUCSU polls

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – Physically challenged Hridoy Sarker, who came
to sit for Dhaka University (DU) admission test on his mother’s arms which
drew public attention, cast his vote in Dhaka University Central Students’
Union (DUCSU) polls today.
“I cast vote at a booth in my dormitory Jagannnath Hall,” he told BSS after
his balloting.
The university authorities arranged special management for physically
challenged students to cast vote smoothly, he said, adding “I am very happy
to cast my vote. We are lucky as the polls are being held after 28 years.”
Hridoy said they expect the candidates, who would be elected
representatives of the students, will work for the welfare of the common
students.