Health experts for timely disposal of medical wastes

RANGPUR, Mar 11, 2019 (BSS) – Health experts at a meeting have stressed

on timely and proper management and final disposal of medical wastes to

prevent spread of various communicable diseases.

They made the observation at the meeting of Medical Waste Management

Committee (MWMC) of Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) held at its conference

room here on Sunday.

The RpCC organised the meeting to take steps for collection of medical

wastes from clinics, diagnostic centres, hospitals and other healthcare

centres of the city for proper disposal under management of PRISM Bangladesh

Foundation.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa attended the meeting as chief

guest with Chief Executive Officer of RpCC and Chairman of its MWMC Akhter

Hossain Azad in the chair.

Member-secretary of the MWMC and Secretary of RpCC Abu Saleh Md Musa

Jongi, Director of Rangpur Medical College Hospital Dr. Ajay Kumar Roy,

Divisional Assistant Director (Health) Dr. Sirajul Islam, Acting Deputy

Director of the Department of Environment Mesbabul Alam, Chief Medical

Officer of RpCC Dr. Kamruzzaman Ibne Taz, Executive Director of PRISM

Bangladesh Foundation Khondker Anisur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner

(Headquarters) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Mohidul Islam and District

Sanitary Inspector Mahbubur Rahman addressed.

Dr. Ajay Kumar Roy informed the meeting that around 20 percent of

healthcare wastes could be dangerous to cause infection and parasitic

diseases which are preventable and treatable and remaining as the primary

causes of death worldwide.

“Improper disposal of healthcare wastes could lead to public nuisance

such as offensive odour and unsightliness ultimately leading to spread of

communicable diseases like cholera, hepatitis A, B, C, dysentery and other

diseases,” Dr. Roy added.

Dr. Sirajul Islam suggested for ensuring proper waste disposal methods

such as waste minimisation, segregation, handling and storage,

transportation, treatment and destruction and final disposal to avoid

environmental pollution and health hazards.

The city mayor said steps to be taken to ensure medical waste disposal

properly to avoid contamination in the city.