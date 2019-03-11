Health experts for timely disposal of medical wastes

RANGPUR, Mar 11, 2019 (BSS) – Health experts at a meeting have stressed
on timely and proper management and final disposal of medical wastes to
prevent spread of various communicable diseases.
They made the observation at the meeting of Medical Waste Management
Committee (MWMC) of Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) held at its conference
room here on Sunday.
The RpCC organised the meeting to take steps for collection of medical
wastes from clinics, diagnostic centres, hospitals and other healthcare
centres of the city for proper disposal under management of PRISM Bangladesh
Foundation.
Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa attended the meeting as chief
guest with Chief Executive Officer of RpCC and Chairman of its MWMC Akhter
Hossain Azad in the chair.
Member-secretary of the MWMC and Secretary of RpCC Abu Saleh Md Musa
Jongi, Director of Rangpur Medical College Hospital Dr. Ajay Kumar Roy,
Divisional Assistant Director (Health) Dr. Sirajul Islam, Acting Deputy
Director of the Department of Environment Mesbabul Alam, Chief Medical
Officer of RpCC Dr. Kamruzzaman Ibne Taz, Executive Director of PRISM
Bangladesh Foundation Khondker Anisur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner
(Headquarters) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Mohidul Islam and District
Sanitary Inspector Mahbubur Rahman addressed.
Dr. Ajay Kumar Roy informed the meeting that around 20 percent of
healthcare wastes could be dangerous to cause infection and parasitic
diseases which are preventable and treatable and remaining as the primary
causes of death worldwide.
“Improper disposal of healthcare wastes could lead to public nuisance
such as offensive odour and unsightliness ultimately leading to spread of
communicable diseases like cholera, hepatitis A, B, C, dysentery and other
diseases,” Dr. Roy added.
Dr. Sirajul Islam suggested for ensuring proper waste disposal methods
such as waste minimisation, segregation, handling and storage,
transportation, treatment and destruction and final disposal to avoid
environmental pollution and health hazards.
The city mayor said steps to be taken to ensure medical waste disposal
properly to avoid contamination in the city.