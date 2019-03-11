Bangladesh young political delegation in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Mar 11, 2019 (BSS) – A 20-member Bangladesh delegation
comprising young political leaders and parliamentarians arrived here
yesterday on a week-long visit at the invitation of Observer Research
Foundation (ORF), an independent think tank based in India.
During the visit, they will meet President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime
Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj apart from
joining a seminar to be organized by the ORF, Bangladesh High Commission
sources told BSS today.
The delegation comprised of Biplob Borua, Deputy Office Secretary and
Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, parliamentarians Nazrul
Islam Babu, Sanowar Hossain, Jweel Areng, Fahmi Golandaj Babel, Nahim
Razzaque, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Razi Mohammad Fakhrul, former Member of
Parliament Anupam Sahjahan Joy, party leaders Sufi Faruque and Umme Razia.
Parliament member and Joint Secretary General of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh
Mahi B. Chowdhury and Independent lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon
Chowdhury) are in Delhi with the delegation.
The delegation members will hold meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
today noon and later they will join a lunch to be hosted by Indian External
Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
They will also hold meeting with the international affairs committee of the
Indian Congress later today.
They will visit Mumbai on March 15 and will return home on March 16 after
wrapping up their week-long India visit.