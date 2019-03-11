Bangladesh young political delegation in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Mar 11, 2019 (BSS) – A 20-member Bangladesh delegation

comprising young political leaders and parliamentarians arrived here

yesterday on a week-long visit at the invitation of Observer Research

Foundation (ORF), an independent think tank based in India.

During the visit, they will meet President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime

Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj apart from

joining a seminar to be organized by the ORF, Bangladesh High Commission

sources told BSS today.

The delegation comprised of Biplob Borua, Deputy Office Secretary and

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, parliamentarians Nazrul

Islam Babu, Sanowar Hossain, Jweel Areng, Fahmi Golandaj Babel, Nahim

Razzaque, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Razi Mohammad Fakhrul, former Member of

Parliament Anupam Sahjahan Joy, party leaders Sufi Faruque and Umme Razia.

Parliament member and Joint Secretary General of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh

Mahi B. Chowdhury and Independent lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon

Chowdhury) are in Delhi with the delegation.

The delegation members will hold meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

today noon and later they will join a lunch to be hosted by Indian External

Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

They will also hold meeting with the international affairs committee of the

Indian Congress later today.

They will visit Mumbai on March 15 and will return home on March 16 after

wrapping up their week-long India visit.