DU Maitree Hall provost removed

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today

relieved its Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall provost over allegation of

irregularities in Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) polls.

“Dhaka University has removed its Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall acting

provost Dr Sabnam Jahan over allegation of irregularities during DUCSU

elections,” a DU press release said today.

She was replaced by Prof Mahbuba Nasrin, director of Disaster Management

and Vulnerability Studies Institute, it said.

A four-member probe committee was also formed making DU Pro-VC

(Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad as the convener to investigate the

matter, the release added.

The voting resumed at 11:15 am at the hall. Female students are now

casting their votes peacefully.