DU Maitree Hall provost removed

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today
relieved its Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall provost over allegation of
irregularities in Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) polls.
“Dhaka University has removed its Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall acting
provost Dr Sabnam Jahan over allegation of irregularities during DUCSU
elections,” a DU press release said today.
She was replaced by Prof Mahbuba Nasrin, director of Disaster Management
and Vulnerability Studies Institute, it said.
A four-member probe committee was also formed making DU Pro-VC
(Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad as the convener to investigate the
matter, the release added.
The voting resumed at 11:15 am at the hall. Female students are now
casting their votes peacefully.