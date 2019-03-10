Country to be an emerging economic power

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 10, 2019 (BSS) – Ministers of different portfolios and lawmakers from treasury and opposition benches today said Bangladesh is moving forward rightly to be an emerging economic power by 2041.

Once the country was called a bottomless basket at international arena but now it has been recognized as the role model for the developing nations, they said.

Taking part on the thanksgiving motion on the President address in the House on January 30, 2019, they said President M Abdul Hamid in his address focused development of various sectors of the country achieved by the government in the past ten years.

Planning Minister MA Mannan called upon all political parties to involve with the development programmes taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Senior ruling party lawmaker Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim said once Bangladesh was a monga-prone country and food deficit was 40 lakh tones where total food production was 2.78 crore tones per year. Now the country produces around 4.13 crore tonnes every year, he added.

Dr Razzak said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the only leader who has taken the country to a new height and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has secured 4th position in rice production with more four crore tonnes of food grains while 3rd position in vegetable and fish production, he said, adding that the country produces 1.30 crore tonnes of potatoes against its demand of only 70 lakh tonnes.

Bangladesh now generates around 20,400 megawatts electricity while it was only 3,200 megawatts during the regime of BNP-Jammat, he added. “Now rural people are getting an access to power and enjoying other modern facilities,” the minister said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, “Our main objective is economic diplomacy in all foreign missions to allure economic investment.”

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, “We have successfully controlled militancy and terrorism and now we are fighting against drugs.”

Opposition lawmaker and former minister Syed Anisul Islam Mahmud said Bangladesh has made huge economic progress under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the past ten years.

Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul Haq Shamim said BNP leader Tarique Rahman created ‘Hawa Bhaban’ side by side with the administration during the regime of four-party alliance government.

The lawmakers also thanked the President for giving a timely speech highlighting the success stories of the government and guiding the nation towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Earlier, they paid a rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to establishing an independent Bangladesh.

Private Industries and Investment Advisor to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahabuddin Ahmed, former ministers Abdul Matin Khosru, Mohammad Nasim, AKM Shahjahan Kamal, lawmakers Akber Hossen Pathan Faruque, Abdul Mannnan and opposition lawmaker Kazi Feroz Rashid, among others, also spoke on the occasion.