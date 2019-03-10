First phase of upazila parishad polls held peacefully: EC

DHAKA, March 10, 2019 (BSS) – First phase of upazila parishad election in the country was held peacefully, Election Commission (EC) secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said.

“First phase of the fifth upazila parishad election was held in a peaceful and credible manner,” he told a press conference at the media centre at Nirbachan Bhaban here today.

Counting of votes started after balloting in 78 upazilas of the country’s 12 districts ended at 4 pm this afternoon.

Earlier, the voting started at 8 am in a festive mood and continued peacefully till 4pm uninterruptedly with spontaneous participation of the voters.

Today was a general holiday in the respective upazilas on the occasion of the local body election.

Restrictions on vehicular movements were imposed in the electoral areas while additional law enforcement agencies have been deployed for five days, including two days before and two days after the election along with the voting day.

A total of 14 members of law enforcement agency were deployed in every general polling centre while 16 in the risky polling centers.

Although the EC declared election schedule for 87 upazilas in the first phase, polls were held in 78 upazilas today. Voting was not held in 10 upazilas due to different reasons.

In the first phase of the upazila parishad elections, a total of 29 candidates, including 16 chairmen, six vice-chairmen and seven women vice-chairmen, so far have been elected unopposed.

About 894 aspirants, including 273 for chairman, 406 for vice-chairman and 273 for women vice-chairman posts, contested in the first phase polls.