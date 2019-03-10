Khaleda reluctant to receive treatment as she feels well: Hanif

DHAKA, March 10, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) acting general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif today said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, now in jail as a convict of graft chargers, has apathy in receiving treatment as she might consider her physical condition well.

“It is natural that if Khaleda Zia feels well, she will have unwillingness in receiving treatment,” he told a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here.

As Khaleda is a graft case convict, her medical treatment is under the jurisdiction of the prison authority, Hanif said. If any convict becomes ill, the jail authority will provide him or her treatment as per prison code, he added.

The AL leader said the prison authority has taken different measures to provide the highest treatment facilities to Khaleda Zia and she was taken to the highest institution of the country’s health services. After that, none should have any allegation over her treatment, he added.

About the first phase upazila parishad election, Hanif said apart from a few stray incidents, the voting was held in a free, fair, neutral and peaceful manner from 8 am to 4 pm without any break with spontaneous participation of the voters.

AL organizing secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, office secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, information and research secretary Advocate Afjal Hossain, youth and sports secretary Harun-or-Rashid and central working committee member SM Kamal Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.