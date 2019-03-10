Aspirants can apply for ‘Future News Worldwide 2019’ by Mar 21

DHAKA, Mar 10, 2019 (BSS) – Applications are open for Future News Worldwide 2019, a prestigious international conference for the next generation of journalists run by the British Council in partnership with some of the world’s leading media organisations.

Applications can be made by visiting www.britishcouncil.org/future-news-worldwide. The deadline for application is March 21, 2019, said a British Council press release here today.

This is a fully-funded opportunity for the brightest young student bloggers, bloggers, photojournalists and reporters from across the globe to take part in the two-day event to be held at Thomson Reuters headquarters in London in July 2019.

The opportunity is available to undergraduate and postgraduate students from any country, as well as recent graduates who will be aged 18-25 years on July 1, 2019. Applicants should be able to speak English at an advanced level and need to demonstrate that they are passionate about following a career in journalism.

With contributions from leading media organisations such as CNN, Reuters, Google News Initiative, Facebook and UK Schools of Journalism, the conference is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for the next generation of top journalists to hone their skills and make global connections.

Future News Worldwide 2019 will offer an equally rich and packed programme for the next generation of news makers and content creators. Judging by last year’s entries, which saw over 2500 applications received, competition for places will be strong.