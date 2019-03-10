Navy chief adorned with admiral rank

DHAKA, March 10, 2019 (BSS) – Chief of Naval Staff AMMM Aurangzeb

Chowdhury was adorned with the rank badge of Admiral in the presence of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office here this morning.

“Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief

Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat adorned the navy chief with the rank badge of

Admiral,” premier’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.

He said the Prime Minister congratulated Chowdhury presenting him a

bouquet and wished his success as the adornment ceremony was over.

The navy chief also greeted the prime minister by presenting her a

bouquet.

Prime Minister’s Security Affairs Advisor Major General (retd) Tarique

Ahmed Siddiq, Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Defence Secretary Akhtar

Hossain Bhuiyan, PM’s Military Secretary Major General Mia Mohammad Zainul

Abedin and PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hasan were present, among others.

Chowdhury previously served the Bangladesh Coast Guard’s (BCG) Director

General as a rear admiral while he was appointed as the new naval chief in

January this year.

He succeeded Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed who went on retirement on January

26.