India elects to bat in fourth Australia ODI

CHANDIGARH, India, March 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – India captain Virat Kohli won

the toss and elected to bat in the fourth one-day international against

Australia in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The hosts, who lead the five-match series 2-1, have made four changes in

their bid to clinch the series.

Rising star Rishabh Pant will keep wicket for the rested Mahendra Singh

Dhoni. Batsman KL Rahul, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra

Chahal also return to the starting line-up.

“Looks like a belter of a pitch. Can’t really predict when the dew is going

to come, if at all it’s going to come,” Kohli said at the toss.

“Australia has to win the match, so let’s put them under pressure. We have

to be good enough to bowl with a wet ball.”

Australia have made two changes to the side that won the third ODI on

Friday with Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff replacing Marcus Stoinis and

Nathan Lyon.

“Looks like a good pitch. Should stay the same throughout the game,” said

captain Aaron Finch, who admitted his intention was to bat first had he won

the toss.

“We want to win the series, but going forward it’s about getting the

processes right.”

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul,

Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav,

Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb,

Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason

Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Anil Chaudhary (IND)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)