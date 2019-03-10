Rajshahi Ethnic Minority Cultural Academy gets a new look

RAJSHAHI, March 10, 2019 (BSS) – With implementation of diversified innovation programmes, Rajshahi Divisional Ethnic Minority Cultural Academy (RDEMCA) has got a new looks as well expanding opportunities for local ethnic people to promote their culture in many ways.

Jogendranath Soren, President of Adibasi Mukti Morcha, told BSS that Rajshahi is a home of around 21 ethnic minority groups and the academy has been working for promoting, protecting and fostering their culture and heritage.

The academy has now been working for flourishing latent talents creating scopes for children of ethnic groups to rejuvenate their traditional cultural practices, said Chittoronjon Sordar, advisor of Raja Dighory Parishad.

Chittoronjon says the ethnic people, both male and female, get scopes of participating in all programmes to observe the national and international days and come together with mainstreamed communities to celebrate their religious and social festivals.

As well as the academy is working to boost up the young generation to enhance their level of confidence in carrier building, he said.

Apart from publication of seven anthropological research books and periodicals, nine audiovisual documentary films on life and culture of Santal, Orao, Mahle, Munda, Kol, Paharia and Rajoare the academy has made twelve audio albums and composing more than 100 extinct songs of the ethnic people along with a music video.

A heritage museum on traditional musical instruments, dresses, ornaments and other traditional utensils of ethnic peoples has been set up. A newly built library and souvenir is earning much appreciation from people while a gallery styled “Bangabandhu and Bangladesh” has been established in the library with as many as 618 books and 50 rare pictures.

Divisional Commissioner and president of RDEMCA executive council Nur-Ur-Rahman said the academy is giving importance to protecting the culture of ethnic groups from further degradation. The academy is successfully implementing various programs to this end.

Deputy Director of RDEMCA Md. Salahuddin while giving an overview on the academy, said, for the first time, the academy awarded reception to four ethnic minority women in recognition to their laudable contribution to social and educational development with hope that it would inspire many others to do some better work for people.

Apart from organizing ‘Ethnic Minority People Handicrafts Fair and Cultural Festival’ every year the academy has arranged as many as 365 cultural programs, fair, festival, view-exchange meeting, seminars and workshops.

The academy also arranged year round training programs on performing arts like music, dance, musical instruments and theatre and drama in addition to imparting training to 750 people of cultural fields, said director of the academy Md. Salahuddin.