It’s official! Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod are engaged

NEW YORK, March 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and
retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam
celebrity couples in recent years. Fans, get ready: a J-Rod wedding is on the
cards.
Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed on Instagram late Saturday that they are
engaged.
Both posted a picture of their hands at sunset, with Lopez’s enormous
diamond ring.
While the multi-hyphenate singer-actress-dancer-producer only captioned the
pic with heart emojis, Rodriguez went a bit farther, writing in lower-case
letters: “she said yes.”
Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, have been a couple for about two years.
Lopez, currently the executive producer and judge on NBC reality dance
competition show “World of Dance,” is set to go on tour later this year
across North America. She wrapped up a Vegas residency in 2018.
She has been married three times: to Ojani Noa, back-up dancer Cris Judd,
and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has 11-year-old twins. She also had a
high-profile relationship with actor Ben Affleck.
Rodriguez retired from Major League Baseball in 2016, after a lengthy
career, mostly with the New York Yankees. He won one World Series title with
the Yankees and was an All-Star 14 times.
His achievements were tarnished by his admission that he used performance-
enhancing drugs. He was suspended for the entire 2014 season.
Rodriguez currently works as an on-air baseball analyst.
He has been married once. He and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis have two
daughters.