A-League’s Mariners sack coach after 8-2 humiliation

SYDNEY, March 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Struggling A-League side Central Coast

Mariners sacked coach Mike Mulvey Sunday after the team hit rock bottom with

a 8-2 humiliation at home by Wellington Phoenix.

Saturday evening’s result left the club, best-known for giving sprint king

Usain Bolt a pre-season trial this year, with just seven points from 21

games.

“The Central Coast Mariners can today advise that the club has parted ways

with head coach Mike Mulvey, effective immediately,” it said in a statement

in the early hours of the morning.

The English-born Mulvey, a former coach of Brisbane Roar who has also

worked in Malaysia and Thailand, took charge at the beginning of the season.

But he has managed just one win, with the thrashing by Wellington which

equalled the competition’s biggest-ever scoring match, bringing an end to his

tenure.

“The club will issue a statement when a decision has been made regarding

who will lead the team during this period,” the Mariners added.

“At this stage, there are no other changes to the club’s other coaching and

football support staff.”

The Mariners are eight points adrift of Brisbane Roar at the bottom of the

10-team domestic league with eight games left.

Perth Glory top the table on 48 points, six points clear of Sydney FC.