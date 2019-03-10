A-League’s Mariners sack coach after 8-2 humiliation

SYDNEY, March 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Struggling A-League side Central Coast
Mariners sacked coach Mike Mulvey Sunday after the team hit rock bottom with
a 8-2 humiliation at home by Wellington Phoenix.
Saturday evening’s result left the club, best-known for giving sprint king
Usain Bolt a pre-season trial this year, with just seven points from 21
games.
“The Central Coast Mariners can today advise that the club has parted ways
with head coach Mike Mulvey, effective immediately,” it said in a statement
in the early hours of the morning.
The English-born Mulvey, a former coach of Brisbane Roar who has also
worked in Malaysia and Thailand, took charge at the beginning of the season.
But he has managed just one win, with the thrashing by Wellington which
equalled the competition’s biggest-ever scoring match, bringing an end to his
tenure.
“The club will issue a statement when a decision has been made regarding
who will lead the team during this period,” the Mariners added.
“At this stage, there are no other changes to the club’s other coaching and
football support staff.”
The Mariners are eight points adrift of Brisbane Roar at the bottom of the
10-team domestic league with eight games left.
Perth Glory top the table on 48 points, six points clear of Sydney FC.