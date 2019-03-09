Nasrul for ensuring energy security

DHAKA, March 9, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today urged GTCL officials and employees to work sincerely to ensure energy security of people so that they would not fall prey to sufferings due to distribution related problems.

‘The country is moving ahead. You must have to cope with the progress of the country in building yourselves skilled manpower,” he told the introduction ceremony of 9th executive committee of Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) officers’ welfare association at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

Terming GTCL as blood vessel of the country’s energy sector, the state minister said: “if GTCL remains well, the country’s energy sector will stay well. You would have to take up plans thinking of the country’s development trend.”

Energy and Mineral Resources Division Secretary Abu Hena Mohamma Munim, Petrobangla Chairman Md Ruhul Amin and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain and GTCL Managing Director Engineer Ali Md Al Mamun addressed the function, among others.

Association’s president Engineer Md Mafizur Rahman chaired the function.