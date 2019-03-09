DU set to hold DUCSU poll smoothly

By Md Mahdi-Al-Muhtasim Nibir

DHAKA, March 09, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have all set to hold the much-anticipated Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union polls on March 11 (Monday).

Ahead of the election of DUCSU, which is considered as the breeding ground of politics, the DU campus is teeming with the leaders and activists of all student organisations.

The DU authorities have already chalked out necessary steps to ensure a free and fair election, which is seemed to be a competitive one.

DU administration is also taking all out measures to hold the polls at 18 residential halls on the campus.

“All are set for election. Ballot papers and ballot boxes will be ready on time. Hopefully, the election will be held amid festivity and enthusiasm,” Professor Mahfuzur Rahman, Chief Election Comissioner of DUCSU poll told BSS.

All the classes and examinations of Dhaka University (DU) will remain closed on the DUCSU polling day.

DU Proctor Professor golam Rabbani said that though the classes and examinations will remain closed, the other activities of the university will run spontaneously on the polling day.

“The university buses will ply normally so that the non-residential students can easily come to their campus to exercise their franchise,” DU Proctor added.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) imposed a restriction on the movement of outsiders and vehicles on DU campus for 24 hours from 6 pm on Sunday for the polls.

Law enforcement agencies will inspect all at seven entry points of university campus to ensure security and to provide safety of voters, DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia said at a press briefing at Shabagh police station today.

“All the voting centres during the DUCSU election will be brought under CCTV camera surveillance’, he said.

The authorities will not allow anyone inside the DU campus unless they have valid DU passes or ID cards, Asaduzzaman Miah added.

Vehicles without a valid university pass or sticker will not be allowed. Rickshaws will not be allowed to enter inside the DU to ensure security in the area but some rickshaws will be kept inside so that students, teachers and staffs can move inside the campus.

The authorities have also imposed restrictions on the number of media personnel on the campus during the Ducsu election. Journalists will be given special passes, the DMP commissioner said.

No more than four camera persons will be allowed from each TV channel and maximum two reporters and one camera person will be allowed from each print media house.

Authorities have also requested Dhaka Medical College Hospital-bound people to use the Bakshibazar-Chankharpool route for going to the hospital.

A total of 229 candidates will vie for the 25 posts of DUCSU, which remained dysfunctional for around 28 years. The last DUCSU and hall union polls were held in 1990.

Sheikh Amilee Jamal, who is vying for the commonroom and cafeteria secretary post of DUCSU hoped for a transparent, neutral and peaceful poll.

“I hope that all the students will cast their votes amid festivity and elect their representatives. If I win, I will work to ensure students’ rights,” Amilee told the national news agency.

According to the hall returning officers information, a total of 25 polling centers has set up at Jagannath Hall, 30 at Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall and Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, 35 at Salimullah Muslim Hall, Surja Sen Hall and Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, 22 at Zahurul Haq Hall and Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, 50 at Ruqayyah Hall, 20 at Kabi Jasimuddin Hall and Amar Ekushey Hall, 16 at A.F. Rahman Hall, 24 at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, 19 at Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, 45 at Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall, 40 at Bijoy Ekattar Hall.

Chief Returning Officer SM Mahfuzur Rahman however said that each voter having ID card will enter the hall within 2pm and will be allowed to cast his vote.