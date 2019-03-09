Shakib needed not to be groomed up for WC specially

DHAKA, Mar 09, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh selector Habibul Bashar insisted that Shakib Al Hasan needs not any grooming specially for the World Cup given the ace all-rounder has been with the national team for over a decade and fully aware of his responsibility.

His comment came at the moment on the wake of the question whether Shakib, the vital cog of Bangladesh’s World Cup ambition will be brought back to country before the completion of the IPL to have better preparation and rest.

Bashar said, subject to his fitness, Shakib can play all the matches whatever he wishes.

“He has been playing for Bangladesh for 10-15 years. I don’t think he needs any grooming and specially for the World Cup he should be brought back to the country,” Bashar said here today.

Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon also said Shakib should not play third Test against New Zealand or the IPL unless he regains his fitness fully.

Shakib was ruled out of the cricket since the final of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 on February 9 with his left little finger injury.

“There’s no issue with the third Test [in New Zealand] or IPL. The issue is with his fitness. [We need to think] how fit he is to play and which game he can start with,” Bashar revealed.

“There’s no issue with his participation in the third Test or IPL. His wellbeing is the most important thing for us. If he can be fit enough to play the third Test, he will play. Or if he can be ready to take part in IPL, he will. We are not thinking about these things at all. His fitness and wellbeing are most important to us.”

While the selectors had already sent a 30-member preliminary squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup, Bashar said some new faces were included this time around.

“You will get the preliminary squad within tomorrow or day after tomorrow,” he said. “We have thought to include some new faces who have played well in BPL. Along with them, there are some players who have done well in HP and for Bangladesh A team.”