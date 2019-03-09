JCC satisfied over RNPP construction progress

DHAKA, Mar 9, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh-Russia Joint Coordination

Committee (JCC) has expressed their satisfaction over construction progress

of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

They made the expression at the 4th meeting of the JCC between

Bangladesh and Russia on construction of RNPP at a city hotel recently,

according to a statement issued by ROSATOM’s media spokes department today.

The main topic of the discussion was the present status of construction

of Rooppur NPP and the further actions to be required for completion of the

project.

“Both sides expressed their satisfaction over the progress of

construction work of Rooppur NPP,” the statement said.

Russian delegation was headed by Alexander Loshkin, First Deputy

Director General for operational management of the ROSATOM, the State Atomic

Energy Corporation and the President of ASE Group of Companies and General

Contractor of Rooppur NPP.

Minister for Science and Technology Architect Yeafesh Osman led the

Bangladesh side in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed about manpower training, delivery of

equipment and others issues. Decisions of the JCC meeting were documented in

the final protocol, which was approved in the meeting.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is being implemented under an

intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia and Bangladesh on November

2, 2011. On December 25, 2015, Atomstroyexport (ROSATOM’s subsidiary) was

appointed as the General Contractor for construction Rooppur NPP with two

VVER 1200 power units, each with a capacity of 1200 MW. In 2015-2016,

preparatory works were carried out at the construction site, working

documentation was developed and documents for licensing for construction were

prepared. In 2017, the implementation of the Rooppur NPP construction project

continued in accordance with the schedule.

On November 4, 2017, the regulatory authority of Bangladesh (BAERA)

issued required license for the design and construction of the plant. On

November 30, 2017, “First Concrete” ceremony was held for Unit 1 of the

Rooppur NPP and on July 14, 2018, the Unit 2 also went in to active phase of

the construction following the “First Concrete”. On August 18, 2018,

installation of “Core Catcher”, one of the most important passive safety

systems began at Unit 1. Installation of “Core Catcher” for the Unit 2 began

in February 2019. Currently, construction of main buildings and structures of

both the power units is underway.

The innovative Generation 3+ power units, which will be installed at

Rooppur NPP includes the most powerful type of VVER-1200 reactor, as well as

a high-speed turbine specially designed for new-generation NPPs. It provides

the highest level of operational safety and fully meets the safety

requirements strictly set by the IAEA.