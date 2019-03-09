Purbachal to be built as modern city: Rezaul

DHAKA, March 9, 2019 (BSS) – Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul
Karim today said the government is taking various initiatives to build
Purbachal as a modern city.
“As part of expansion of Dhaka city, Purbachal will be built a planned
city ensuring all civic facilities,” he told journalists after visiting
different projects of Purbachal in the city.
Housing and Public Works Secretary Sahid Ullah Khandaker, Chairman of
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Abdur Rahman, engineers and officials
concerned, among others, were present on the occasion.
Rezaul said, “We are sincerely working to solve the problems of Purbachal
project…. I hope that the people can live in Purbachal within 2019.” He
urged all officials concerned to work with sincerity and honesty for
completing works of Purbachal project within scheduled time.
“We will not tolerate any negligence and irregularities in Purbachal
project to make it livable and modern city,” the minister added.