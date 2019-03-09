Farmers called for using bio-pesticides to produce safe food

JAMALPUR, March 9, 2019 (BSS) – Chief Scientific Officer of Entomology
Department at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Dr Debasish
Sarker at a field day urged the farmers to use bio-pesticides for producing
safe food.
“Bio-pesticides need to be used to produce safe food as 25 bio-pesticides
already got registration,” he said.
He came up with the remarks at the field day arranged by BARI, Jamalpur at
Barar Char village in Shreebardi Upazila here on Friday.
Chief Scientific Officer, BARI, Jamalpur, Dr Md Tariqul Islam presided
over the function while Principal Scientific Officer of entomology division,
BARI, Gazipur, Dr Nirmal Kumar Datta, Principal Scientific Officer of plant
breeding division, BARI, Jamalpur, Dr Md Manjurul Kadir and its Principal
Scientific Officer of entomology division Dr Md Abdul Mannan and Upazila
Agriculture Officer, Shreebordi, Md Nazmul Hassan, among others, spoke.
Dr Sarker said the government paid attention to produce safe food, adding
in this regard, the government is implementing various projects in 21
upazilas of the country.
Farmers should avoid using harmful chemical pesticides which kill many
friendly insects and pollute environment, he added.