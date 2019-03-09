Farmers called for using bio-pesticides to produce safe food

JAMALPUR, March 9, 2019 (BSS) – Chief Scientific Officer of Entomology

Department at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Dr Debasish

Sarker at a field day urged the farmers to use bio-pesticides for producing

safe food.

“Bio-pesticides need to be used to produce safe food as 25 bio-pesticides

already got registration,” he said.

He came up with the remarks at the field day arranged by BARI, Jamalpur at

Barar Char village in Shreebardi Upazila here on Friday.

Chief Scientific Officer, BARI, Jamalpur, Dr Md Tariqul Islam presided

over the function while Principal Scientific Officer of entomology division,

BARI, Gazipur, Dr Nirmal Kumar Datta, Principal Scientific Officer of plant

breeding division, BARI, Jamalpur, Dr Md Manjurul Kadir and its Principal

Scientific Officer of entomology division Dr Md Abdul Mannan and Upazila

Agriculture Officer, Shreebordi, Md Nazmul Hassan, among others, spoke.

Dr Sarker said the government paid attention to produce safe food, adding

in this regard, the government is implementing various projects in 21

upazilas of the country.

Farmers should avoid using harmful chemical pesticides which kill many

friendly insects and pollute environment, he added.