US grand jury indicts actor for alleged hate attack hoax

CHICAGO, March 9, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A Chicago grand jury on Friday indicted
American actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to
police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic hate crime.
Police say Smollett — who gained fame on Fox musical drama “Empire” —
staged the attack in a bid to gain publicity and a bigger paycheck.
Instead, the 36-year-old actor — who is black and gay — has been dropped
from the last two episodes of the show’s current season, and his future is
now in the hands of the court.
Smollett was charged last month with one felony count of disorderly conduct
for allegedly filing a false police report.
He allegedly sent himself a threatening letter and then hired two
acquaintances to stage a street attack in downtown Chicago, complete with
homophobic and racial slurs, while invoking Donald Trump’s “Make America
Great Again” slogan.
According to court documents published online by local media, the 16-count
indictment lists the specific statutes Smollett violated by telling police he
had been attacked when he knew “there was no reasonable ground for believing”
that such crimes had occurred.
Smollett has denied the allegations against him and in a statement to the
media, his attorney Mark Geragos decried what he called “prosecutorial
overkill.”
“Jussie adamantly maintains his innocence even if law enforcement has
robbed him of that presumption,” Geragos said.
The case has drawn intense national interest with everyone from politicians
to celebrities and late night talk show hosts commenting.
When asked about the indictment, a Fox spokesman declined to comment.
Smollett was released on bond in February. He is next due back in court on
March 14.