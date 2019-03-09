White Panel clinches huge victory in Dhaka bar polls

DHAKA, March 9, 2019 (BSS) – Pro-independence White Panel has clinched a

huge victory in the polls to elect the office bearers for 2019-2020 of Dhaka

Bar Association, believed to be the largest Bar of Asia.

Chief election commissioner Mukhlesur Rahman Badal declared the result

early today after end of ballot counting.

The White Panel has secured 18 posts, nine secretarial and nine posts of

members, out of the total 27. They have got both posts of president and

general secretary.

Pro-BNP-Jamaat Blue Panel won nine posts including three secretarial

posts.

The winning members of the White Panel include Gazi Shah Alam as

President, Md Asaduzzaman Khan Rochi as General Secretary, Md Jahangir

Hossain Dulal as Vice-President, Mohammad Jahangir Alam Mollah as Senior

Assistant General Secretary, Mohammad Omar Faruk Asif as Assistant General

Secretary and Abdul Jalil Afrad (Kabir) as Treasurer.

The winning members of the Blue Panel include Abdus Salam Dewan as senior

vice president, Md Ziaul Haque Zia as library secretary and Morsheda Khatun

Shilpy as cultural affairs secretary.

A total of 9,364 members out of the total 17,897 eligible voters exercised

their franchise in the two-day polls.