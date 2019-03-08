Speaker for removing barriers on way to women participation in media

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today urged Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) members to get over all barriers leading to ensure women’s participation in media.

“Media is an expanding sector… I urge all DRU members to encourage participation of women in media,” she said.

She made the call while addressing a discussion on ‘Men and Women Equality in Media: Reality and Doings’ and reception function at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of DRU in the capital on the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day-2019’.

She said women participation is visible today in the country’s all sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Woman Affairs Secretary Irin Niazi Manna, Chief Reporter of Nagorik TV Shahnaz Sharmeen and Jhorna Moni received the honor from the speaker and expressed their heart-felt feelings for it.

Shahnaz Sharmeen presented the key note paper on the occasion with DRU President Elias Hossain in the chair.

DRU General Secretary and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Senior Reporter Kabir Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Eminent women journalists of the country were present at the programme.