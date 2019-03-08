Country’s 1st woman DNA analyst honoured

DHAKA, March 8, 2019 (BSS) – Padma Bank Limited today honoured the country’s first woman DNA analyst, Nusrat Sharmin, on the occasion of International women’s day.

Padma Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) M Ehsan Khasru handed over a crest to the Nusrat Sharmin at a function at the bank headquarters in the city.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director of the bank Muhammad Ali Jariyab and senior officials were present on the occasion.

In his speech, Ehsan Khasru paid tributes to Sharmin and other Bangladeshi women who have broken the glass ceilings in Bangladesh’s workplaces, saying they are playing a vital role to uplift the country’s economy.

“We feel delighted when we see women reaching the pinnacle of success. And I am sure with the progress of time, Bangladesh women will break one after another barrier by scaling new height in their career,” he added.

By taking supports of the government, he said, Padma Bank has already earned the confidence of its customers.

“Until today, we think that we are successful to build the customer confidence. The government has helped us taking the 68 percent share of the bank. With the supports, guidance and capital of the state owned five banks and financial institutions, the bank has turned around,” he added.

Sharmin, a biochemist who studied in Dhaka University, has been working with the Bangladesh police for the last five years. She has been trained abroad, most notably in the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2018.